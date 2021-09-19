Police ID Teen That Drowned at Rocky Neck State Park

Police have identified the 19-year-old man that drowned at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic Saturday evening, according to EnCon Police.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they responded to the park, along with local police and emergency crews.

The man who died has been identified as Dante Robinson of the Oakdale section of Montville.

DEEP officials said Robinson was from a group home and was pulled from the water by another group home member. CPR was performed by a good Samaritan CNA at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the teen was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials believe Robinson was under water for several minutes.

The incident remains under investigation.