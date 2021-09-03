Police ID the Four People Killed in Jet Crash in Farmington

A pilot from Bristol, a pilot from Danbury and a couple from Boston were killed in a plane crash in Farmington Thursday.

Police have identified the two pilots who died in the crash as William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, Connecticut, and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury.

The two passengers killed in the crash have been identified as 33-year-old Courtney Haviland, and 31-year-old William Shrauner, a husband and wife from Boston, Massachusetts.

The couple both worked as doctors in Boston, Shrauner at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Haviland at MassGeneral Hospital for Children.

They leave behind a 1-year-old son and Haviland was pregnant with their second child.

“Dr. Will Shrauner, who trained at the Brigham from 2016-2020, was an exceptional and committed colleague. Both Will and his wife, Dr. Courtney Haviland, were bright lights, devoted physicians and dear friends. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to their families, friends and colleagues during this incredibly heartbreaking time," Joel Katz, MD, director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Brigham and Women's said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken following the passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Courtney Haviland and her husband, Dr. Will Shrauner. Courtney first came to MassGeneral Hospital for Children in 2016 as a resident and most recently completed a fellowship in Medical Simulation this past June before moving on to Brown University where she worked as a fellow in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. She was universally loved by her colleagues and patients and lived a life full of meaning. Her bright smile and the twinkle in her eye left an indelible mark on all who met her, as did her boundless kindness and compassion. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones as we grieve with them during this difficult and tragic time," Ron Kleinman, MD, physician-in-chief at MassGeneral Hospital for Children wrote.

The Farmington Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation and investigators are expected to be at the scene through the weekend.

"The Farmington Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the four passengers who died in this tragic crash," the police department said in a news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to be in Farmington today to begin their investigation into what caused the deadly plane crash Thursday morning.

The Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed into the Trumpf production facility on Hyde Road around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Four people on board a business jet were killed Thursday morning when the aircraft crashed moments after taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, in the Outer Banks, after departing from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, according to the FAA.

In a Facebook post, the Trumpf company said two employees were injured because of the crash. Those injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. All of the other employees have been accounted for.

Farmington police said there is evidence the plane experienced a mechanical failure during takeoff and the plane hit the ground, then the building.

Video of the building showed extensive fire coming from one section of the structure.

People at the scene reported hearing a loud boom, then the ground shook and the lights went out.

The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation.