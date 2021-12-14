Police ID Two People Found Dead Inside Hartford Home

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were found dead inside a home on Fenwick Street in Hartford Monday night and police said the investigation into their deaths is "extremely active."

Police responded to 45 Fenwick St. around 6 p.m. and found Deandre Faison, a 19-year-old resident of the home, and 20-year-old Alicia Underwood, of Hartford, inside the multi-family home. They both had apparent gunshot wounds and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers arrived, another person told police there was a body inside of the apartment. Police were not aware of a second victim when they first arrived at the scene, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Officials said the crime scene was contained to the first floor of the home.

The incident is "clearly targeted," police said, but they're unsure if the incident is isolated and authorities are looking for suspects.

The deaths mark the city's 34th and 35th homicides of the year.

There is no danger to the public at this time, according to police.

Officials said they don't believe anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).