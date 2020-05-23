Police ID Victim’s Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Deadly Double Stabbing in Hartford

Police have identified the man who is accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend and killing a Bloomfield man during a double stabbing in Hartford on Thursday.

Police said they responded to Sherman Street at 11:22 p.m. Thursday and found 38-year-old Dyshawn Copeland, of Bloomfield, with a traumatic injury to his neck and a female victim who was suffering from a hand trauma.

Both people were transported to St. Francis Hospital and Copeland was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m., police said.

Authorities said they have arrested 44-year-old Troy Hayes, of Bloomfield, in connection to the double stabbing. Hayes is described as the ex-boyfriend of the woman and had no known association with Copeland.

Double stabbing incident/40 Sherman St results in one adult victim deceased, another w/non-life threatening injury. Major Crimes & Crime Scene Division responding pic.twitter.com/MtCBb1Uxcp — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 22, 2020

Hayes is facing charges including murder and assault. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.