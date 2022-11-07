Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week.

Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in the road.

She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

The vehicle involved in the crash and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.