Police ID Woman Found Dead in New Haven Apartment; Death Ruled a Homicide

Police have identified a woman found dead in a New Haven apartment Saturday and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside of an apartment on Quinnipiac Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

When crews arrived, police said they found 44-year-old Natosha Gaines inside with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, but did not say whether the shooting was intentional or accidental

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-TIPS.