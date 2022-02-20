Police ID Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Mobile Home in Groton

Police have identified a woman who died after she crashed her car into a mobile home in Groton last week.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a serious accident involving a vehicle into a mobile home around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities said they believe a car headed down the hill and crashed into a mobile home at Eastwood Mobile Homes on Buddington Road, causing it to become dislodged from its foundation.

The driver, later identified as 83-year-old Dorothy Bronson, of Groton, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A person inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured, officials said. Because of the extensive damage, a local building inspector deemed the mobile home uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner who was displaced. Members of the police department, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.