Police ID Woman Killed in Hartford Shooting

Police have identified a woman who died after a shooting in Hartford last week.

Officers were called to Putnam Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, November 15, after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After canvassing the area, police said they found 33-year-old Margarita Pagan, of Hartford, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment and died of her injuries this Tuesday, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.