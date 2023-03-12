Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden Crash

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Meriden on Sunday morning.

Police said two white Acuras were traveling westbound on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. One of the vehicles attempted a left turn into a driveway on Main Street when the second vehicle came up behind the first and struck the turning vehicle's driver's door.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that was turning was identified as 53-year-old Denisse Acosta, of Meriden. She was trapped in her vehicle and was extricated by Meriden Fire Department.

Acosta was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain by ambulance. She later died of her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle is identified as a 31-year-old man from Meriden. He was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Meriden Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash. Any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance that may be helpful is asked to call police at (203) 630-6201.