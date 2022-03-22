Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden

The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate.

Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis.

Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just before 9:30 p.m. reporting that gunshots might have been fired and found Curtis lying in the driveway to the complex, police said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Curtis lived in the Atrium Condo/Apartment complex.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The members of the Meriden Police Department wish to express our deepest condolences to each and every member of Dominique’s family for their loss,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate.

They said the suspect and Curtis knew one another and they have no reason to believe that there is any cause for concern to the other residents within the Atrium apartment complex.