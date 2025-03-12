Waterbury

Waterbury man accused of killing woman in front of their teenage daughter

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a woman during a domestic dispute at their home on Tuesday in front of their teenage daughter and he is due in court on Wednesday.

Police have identified the victim as Yomayra Vargas-Martinez, 39, and the suspect as Julio Araud-Figueroa, 39.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They were in a relationship and lived together in an apartment on Lounsbury Street, according to police.

Police said Araud-Figueroa stabbed Vargas-Martinez several times when the domestic dispute escalated and their 19-year-old daughter intervened to try to break up the altercation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After she was stabbed, Vargas-Martinez left the home and sought help at a mini-mart across the street, police said.

Officers responded there around 12:11 p.m. and found her suffering from several stab wounds.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Local

Bristol 3 hours ago

Man killed in Bristol crash

South Windsor 3 hours ago

Police arrest man accused of exposing himself in car outside South Windsor skate park

Officers found Araud-Figueroa when they responded to the apartment and took him into custody.

He has been charged with murder. He is being held on a $3 million bond and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Police said the couple’s 19-year-old daughter was not injured during incident.

Police urge anyone who is experiencing emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, or financial abuse to call the Connecticut Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 774-2900. For more resources, visit www.ctcadv.org/help.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us