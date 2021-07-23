Police ID Woman Pulled From River in Trumbull

Police have identified the woman who was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead after being pulled from a river in Trumbull Thursday night.

Officials said a Bridgeport woman was found unresponsive in Pequonnock River between White Plains Road, also known as Route 127, and Quarry Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was later identified as 41-year-old Nylkia Hernandez. The State Medical Examiner determined that her cause of death was accidental drowning, but police said they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

People in the area saw the woman in the water and called police. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after and the woman was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where she later died, police said.

Detectives and members of the dive team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The area of the river in which the woman was found is typically a restricted area where swimming and water activities are prohibited, according to officials.