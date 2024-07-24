Meriden

Police ID woman shot and killed in Meriden

Meriden police are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old woman who was shot during a fight on Monday night.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Beth Ndwiga, of Meriden.

Officers found her when they responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday to investigate reports of gunshots.

Early Tuesday morning, police searched the Meriden Green for evidence while other detectives followed up on leads and identified a female who they said is suspected of being involved in the dispute before the shooting.

Around noon on Tuesday, detectives focused their search on West Main Street. They said a woman who might have been involved lives in an apartment there.

Police said they believe that the woman had been with a male who has not yet been identified at the time the shooting happened.

The gun has not yet been found, according to police.

Investigators evacuated several residents on Tuesday as they investigated, blocked several streets and diverted traffic.

They also obtained a search warrant and the SWAT team went into the apartment, but no one was there.

Police said Tuesday night that the investigation inside of the apartment is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Wagner at (203) 630-6334.

