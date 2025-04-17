Police identify 15-year-old boy shot and killed in New Haven

New Haven police have identified the 15-year-old that was shot and killed in the Hill North neighborhood on Tuesday.

The police department said they responded to Greenwood Street in the area of Legion Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a shooting.

The young man who was killed is from New Haven and is known to police, and he was homeschooled, according to police.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder in which a 15-year-old boy was killed in what looks like a targeted attack. We are actively investigating this case and I encourage anyone with information to reach out to our detectives," Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Authorities have identified the boy as Aaron Robinson. We spoke with people who knew him that say this was a senseless act of gun violence.

“He had a lot of dreams. One of the things he wanted to do was open up an art gallery,” said Leighton Johnson, the founder of ‘I am the Voice of Legacy,” a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth in New Haven.

Johnson said Robinson was his student in a transitional school program, and he chose him to be a youth ambassador for ‘I am the Voice of Legacy.’

He said the boy was a funny kid who was wise beyond his years.

"He had people in places to try to stay him away from that, I don’t know what happened, but I know he didn't deserve it,” Johnson said.

Police said they're not sure yet how many people were involved.

The community is coming together to hold a vigil in Robinson's honor. Family and friends will release balloons in his honor on Thursday night.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.