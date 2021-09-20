Police Identify 2 People Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police have identified two pedestrians who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield Sunday morning.

Investigators said several people were standing in the road after a previous crash near exit 27 around 4 a.m. when they were hit by another vehicle traveling northbound. After the crash, the vehicle failed to stop and evaded the scene.

Alberto Gonzalez Jr., 47, and Kariel Marie Torres, 25, both from Massachusetts, were killed in the crash.

A third person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.

Authorities are describing the evading vehicle as a blue 2002 to 2004 Honda CRV with a spare tire on the rear end. Investigators said the vehicle should have damage on the driver's side, which may include the driver's side headlight or headlight area and the driver's side bottom rocker panel.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the location of the evading vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000. Police are also asking anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash camera footage to contact investigators.