West Hartford

Police Identify 3 Victims of West Hartford Christmas Morning Crash

NBC Connecticut

Police released the identities Monday of three people who were killed in a crash in West Hartford Christmas morning.

The three died in a two-car crash on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police identified the victims as 17-year-pd Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson, 52-year-old Faye Dawson-Judkins, and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey. All of the victims were from Hartford.

It was not clear if all of the victims were in the same vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.

West Hartford's mayor has asked that a task force be created to look at traffic and pedestrian safety after a string of fatal accidents in town over the past week.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us