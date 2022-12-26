Police Identify 3 Victims of West Hartford Christmas Morning Crash

Police released the identities Monday of three people who were killed in a crash in West Hartford Christmas morning.

The three died in a two-car crash on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police identified the victims as 17-year-pd Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson, 52-year-old Faye Dawson-Judkins, and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey. All of the victims were from Hartford.

It was not clear if all of the victims were in the same vehicle.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.

West Hartford's mayor has asked that a task force be created to look at traffic and pedestrian safety after a string of fatal accidents in town over the past week.