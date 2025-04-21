Police identify 4 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Newington

Police have identified the four people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Newington on Saturday.

Firefighters said the crash happened on Willard Avenue at Greenlawn Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash and four people were pronounced dead.

Police identified the four people who died as 17-year-old Gabriela Difo, of Newington; 50-year-old Florinda Tineo, of Newington; 48-year-old Jeannette Tineo, of Newington; and 56-year-old Maritza Smith, of New Britain.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Newington Public Schools Superintendent said Difo was a Newington High School senior. The district said Florinda Tineo was Difo's mom and Jeannette Tineo was Difo's aunt.

The school district said crisis support will be available on Monday to support staff and students who are impacted by the tragedy.

A fifth person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Willard Avenue was closed for several hours between Robbins Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The area has since reopened.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing to investigate the crash. If you have information, you're urged to call Officer Lambros at (860) 594-6229.