Police identify 65-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Suffield

A 65-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in Suffield on Thursday.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on South Main Street near Kent Avenue, according to police.
Kimberly Anne Kelley, of Somers, was the passenger on the rear of the motorcycle when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck, police said.
The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing its investigation into the crash.
