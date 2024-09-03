Suffield

Police identify 65-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Suffield

NBC 5 News

A 65-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in Suffield on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on South Main Street near Kent Avenue, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Kimberly Anne Kelley, of Somers, was the passenger on the rear of the motorcycle when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck, police said.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing its investigation into the crash.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Suffield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us