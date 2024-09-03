Police identify 65-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Suffield

A 65-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in Suffield on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on South Main Street near Kent Avenue, according to police.

Kimberly Anne Kelley, of Somers, was the passenger on the rear of the motorcycle when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck, police said.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is continuing its investigation into the crash.