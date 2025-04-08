Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Hartford

A 42-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in Hartford on Monday night and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Officers found Nicholas Thompson, of Hartford, unresponsive in the road when they responded to the area of 2155 Main St. around 7:31 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, Thompson was heading south on Main

Street when a vehicle hit the back of the bike, then hit a parked vehicle and became disabled and the people who were in the vehicle ran from the scene.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).