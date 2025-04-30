Police identify body found in Connecticut River in Rocky Hill as woman missing since March

Police have identified the body pulled from the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill this weekend as a woman who had been missing from Glastonbury since March.

Emergency crews received a report of a body along the riverbank south of Ferry Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

On Wednesday, police identified the remains as those of 72-year-old Mary Colasanto, of Glastonbury.

Colasanto was reported missing on March 30.

Police initially searched for Colasanto in the area of the Glastonbury Boathouse on Welles Street, but were not able to locate her.

No other details were immediately available.