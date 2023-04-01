Hartford

Police Identify Man Killed in Hartford Hit-and-Run

By Angela Fortuna

Police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Kendall May, 56, of Bloomfield was struck on Main Street near Rosemont Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found May unresponsive and began life-saving measures. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Some of the incident was captured on city cameras, according to police.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a gray Jeep Cherokee with Vermont license plate KGE457. The SUV took off from the scene and drove north on Main Street, police said.

Police investigate a fatal Hartford hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

