Police Identify Man Found Dead After Gas Station Fire in Jewett City

State police have released the identity of a man who died during a fire at a gas station in the Jewett City section of Griswold Wednesday.

Sabir Hussain, 40, of North Stonington, died after he was burned in a fire in a restroom at Chucky's Mobil gas station on Main Street, according to state police.

Police and firefighters responded to the gas station around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, as well as the Eastern Major Crime Unit, are investigating the blaze.

No information has been released on the extent of any damage to the building, however, police said the blaze was confined to the restroom.

It's unclear what started the fire. The state fire marshal's office was also requested to respond.

