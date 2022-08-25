Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10.

Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk.

After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary evidence, he appeared to have died by suicide. They said Thursday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined his cause of death and it is “pending further studies.”

Police received a call at 8:46 p.m. that Wednesday night about a possible fire in the woods in the area of Lapham Road, near the town mulch pile. While investigating, they found a fire in the woods and saw Fletcher as they got closer.

The New Canaan Fire Department extinguished the fire.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.