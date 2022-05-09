Watertown

Police Identify Man Found Dead Near Park in Watertown

Police have identified the man found dead over the weekend in a parking area of a popular Watertown park as 32-year-old Corey Scarduzio, of Willimantic.

Officers received a call from passing motorists about an unresponsive man in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail off of Ice House Road shortly before 8 a.m.

When police arrived, the found Scarduzio was dead.

According to investigators, the circumstances around the Scarduzio's death appeared to be suspicious but said they can't make a determination if foul play was involved yet.

Authorities said there is no obvious cause of death or significant trauma to the Scarduzio.

Investigators said he was found close to the road and the area is not highly traveled. They are looking into finding video surveillance, but the area where Scarduzio was found doesn't have video cameras.

The Watertown Police Department's detective bureau and Connecticut State Police's Major Crime Squad are investigating.

