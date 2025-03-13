64-year-old man killed in Middletown car crash

Police have identified the man that died after a car crash in Middletown Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Washington Street in the area of High Street, near Wesleyan University just before 10 p.m.

Police said a man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

He has since been identified as 64-year-old James Holley, of Middletown.

Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Investigators said a Toyota was traveling on Washington Street in the right lane when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-638-4061.