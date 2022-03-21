Police Identify Man Shot and Killed at Branford Motel

Police Monday released the identity of a man killed at the Branford Motel last week.

They say 39-year-old Lamar Woodhouse, of New Haven, was shot and died at the motel at 470 East Main Street early Thursday morning.

Detectives worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to positively identify Woodhouse over the weekend, according to police.

Police said the person who shot Woodhouse reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Branford detectives continue to analyze forensic evidence and they have executed search and seizure warrants connected to the case, according to police.

They are working with the New Haven State's Attorney to determine if any charges will be filed, police said.