Police Identify Naugatuck Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said they found an adult man who had been shot lying in the street.

According to police, the shooting victim was later identified as 27-year-old Luis Nelson Perez, of Naugatuck.

An ambulance took Perez to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

Police canvassed the area and are continuing to investigate.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.