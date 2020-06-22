new haven

Police Identify Naugatuck Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said they found an adult man who had been shot lying in the street.

Local

Farmington 52 mins ago

Conn. Water Asks Farmington Customers to Reduce Outdoor Water Usage for 24 Hours

reopening connecticut 2 hours ago

CT Alliance of YMCAs to Discuss Reopening Plans

According to police, the shooting victim was later identified as 27-year-old Luis Nelson Perez, of Naugatuck.

An ambulance took Perez to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

Police canvassed the area and are continuing to investigate.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigationnew haven shootingdeadly shooting
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us