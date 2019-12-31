Bloomfield

Police Identify Persons of Interest in Bloomfield Shooting

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

Bloomfield police have released the identities of two people they have identified as persons of interest in a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Copaco Shopping Plaza in front of Stop and Shop on Cottage Grove Road.

According to police, two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the store before they exited and got into their vehicle. One of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into a parked car that the other man was sitting in. There were no injuries.

Local

new haven 53 mins ago

Officials to Give Update About Asylum Case of New Haven High School Student

Greenwich 1 hour ago

Man Found Dead in Greenwich Point

Detectives have been investigating the incident and said they developed two persons of interest and a vehicle.

According to authorities, one person of interest is 23-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Dones. He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dones is known to have lived on Vine Street in Hartford and Risley Street in Hartford.

The second person of interest is being identified as 29-year-old Ninoska Rivera. She is 5-foot 4-inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to have lived on Vine Street in Hartford and Babcock Street in Hartford.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a New York license plate of JBY2352.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfield
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us