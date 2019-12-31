Police Identify Persons of Interest in Bloomfield Shooting

Bloomfield police have released the identities of two people they have identified as persons of interest in a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Copaco Shopping Plaza in front of Stop and Shop on Cottage Grove Road.

According to police, two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the store before they exited and got into their vehicle. One of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into a parked car that the other man was sitting in. There were no injuries.

Detectives have been investigating the incident and said they developed two persons of interest and a vehicle.

According to authorities, one person of interest is 23-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Dones. He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dones is known to have lived on Vine Street in Hartford and Risley Street in Hartford.

The second person of interest is being identified as 29-year-old Ninoska Rivera. She is 5-foot 4-inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to have lived on Vine Street in Hartford and Babcock Street in Hartford.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a New York license plate of JBY2352.