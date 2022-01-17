Hamden Police

Police Identify Shooting Victim Found Dead in Car on Hamden Street

Police have identified the man who was found shot to death in a car in Hamden over the weekend.

Herman Bellamy, 22, of Hamden was found dead in a car on Fairview Avenue near Arch Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

During their investigation, police determined a second person, 19-year-old Charles Hill, of New Haven, was in the car with Bellamy and had been firing a handgun from the car.

Hill was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 28.

Police are continuing their investigation into Bellamy's death.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4048.

