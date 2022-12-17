Derby

Police Identify Suspect, Seize Vehicle in Connection to Derby Hit-and-Run

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this week.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then took off.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital where authorities said he remains in critical condition.

According to police, a 19-year-old suspect has been identified and a white Infiniti has been seized. They said the vehicle has damage that is consistent with hitting a pedestrian and there was physical evidence located at the scene.

Search warrants and arrest warrants are expected. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or said what charges the person may be facing.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the incident is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.

This article tagged under:

Derby
