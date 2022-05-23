Police Identify Tow Truck Driver Hit and Killed on I-91 in North Haven

State police have released new details about a tow truck driver who was hit and killed while helping a person with a disabled car on I-91 in North Haven Saturday night.

Christopher Russell, 38, of Ellington, was standing behind the disabled vehicle on I-91 North near Exit 11 when he was hit by another car around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Haven fire officials said the victim was a tow truck operator who was assisting the driver who had broken down.

According to state police, the driver of the car that hit Russell continued North on I-91 and eventually crashed into the guardrail in the median by Exit 14 in Wallingford. The driver was found unconscious in the car and was taken to the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police are looking for anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it to call Troop I at (203) 393-4200.