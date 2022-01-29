shelton

Police Identify Two Men Found Dead in Car on Route 8 in Shelton

NBC Connecticut

State police have identified the two men found dead in the woods just off an on-ramp to Route 8 in Shelton on Thursday.

They say 32-year-old Jose Rosario, of Bridgeport, and 33-year-old Raul Calderon, of North Branford, were found in the vehicle just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

State police said they received reports of the crash on the Route 8 North on-ramp at exit 12 Thursday and they found a car flipped over after hitting multiple trees.

Investigators said they believe the crash happened prior to Thursday, but they don't know exactly when it happened.

Local

first alert weather 31 mins ago

TIMING THE SNOW: When the Snow May Stop Falling Where You Live

Snow Photos 2 hours ago

Your Snow Photos: Blizzard of 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Jesusdowich at 860-706-5653.

This article tagged under:

sheltonConnecticut State Policeroute 8
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us