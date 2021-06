Police have released the identity of the woman who was found in Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton Friday.

The body of Bi Fang Chen, 49, was pulled from the lake around 6:20 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was found in the area west of the intersection of Route 66 and Old Marlborough Road, police said.

The cause and manner of her death has not yet been determined, police said.

Investigators said the death did not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.