Police in CT now able to trace guns in violent crimes quicker

Police departments across the state now have direct access to a forensic database that will help get quicker leads when investigating violent crimes.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) analyzes digital images of shell casings, helping investigators find those responsible for gun crimes quicker, and like crimes to one another that they might’ve not previously been able to.

“I’ve seen it link to three, four, five different crimes in different cities across the state,” said Dr. Guy Vallaro, director of the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory. “Impressions left on the casings that surround the bullet are unique to a gun that is fired, so upon firing the weapon, it leaves these marks on it, the marks are inputted through 3D and 2D images into the network database and then compare in that database.”

A mobile van is stationed in New London currently, and kiosks have been deployed to police departments across the state, including Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, Meriden, New Haven and Troop E barracks.

“They can come here 24/7, shoot the firearm in our shooting trailing, get that cartridge case that gets ejected from the firearm, and then come into this kiosk…enter that cartridge case into our system,” said Joseph Rainone from the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory. “Within 4-12 hours, you’re getting an investigative lead, the department is getting an investigative lead that they can then go on and then work the case better with.”

That turnaround time used to take months, and departments would have to deliver evidence to the state lab in Meriden. This streamlined process has already helped New Haven police.

“Last week, we had a rash of violence, several people shot in the city, and within a 24-hour window we were able to say at least two cases were connected through ballistics in the city, and connected to a case outside of the city,” said Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne.

The state hopes to expand the kiosks to more departments in the future.

“NIBIN is putting the best of computer technology and analysis where it belongs, in the hands of investigators in the streets, working to catch shooters faster,” said Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “We are organized, and we’re coming after shooters.”