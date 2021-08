Torrington police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a field across from a volunteer firehouse.

The Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department said the vandalism happened between the hours of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities are looking for information about the person or people involved. They're also in search of information on the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Yabroski at 860-489-2000.