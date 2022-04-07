Bristol

Police Increasing Presence at Bristol Schools as They Investigate Threat

Bristol Central High School
NBC Connecticut

There will be an increased police presence at all Bristol schools after a threat on social media for Bristol Central High School, according to police.

Police said they were made aware of a threat for Thursday, April 7 or Friday, April 8 that was directed at staff and students.

An investigation is underway and there will be an increased police presence at all Bristol schools until further notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bristol Police Department.

