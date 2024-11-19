Police injured, students arrested after large brawl at West Haven football game

Police are investigating after a fight broke out at a high school football game in West Haven on Friday night that resulted in nearly a dozen arrests and several police officers injured.

The brawl broke out just before 8:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Field in West Haven during a game between Notre Dame High School and Hill House High School, according to West Haven police.

An onlooker recorded a portion of the fight from the bleachers above, as the group fought on the ground below.

Police said the fight involved 100 to 125 people and resulted in eight to nine people being arrested and charged with breach of peace and interfering.

West Haven police added that a few officers sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

They were outnumbered by the crowd and had to call for backup from University of New Haven police, Milford police, Orange police and state police.

One minor arrested was found with the lower portion of a firearm, not a completed gun, police said. It couldn’t fire any bullets.

A Notre Dame parent spoke anonymously to NBC Connecticut, saying she saw the firearm fall out of the student’s pants and it was alarming as there were families with young children in the stands.

She said the ordeal was saddening, as it was senior night for the players.

Notre Dame’s athletic director said none of their students were involved, writing in a statement, “A fight broke out among attendees from other schools. We extend our gratitude to the Notre Dame staff on-site and the West Haven Police Department for their commendable efforts in ensuring the safety of our students and spectators during this challenging situation.”

New Haven Public Schools also responded. A spokesperson wrote, “We never condone fighting. As I am sure you are aware, the altercation did not involve the players, but rather bystanders. One NHPS student was arrested.”

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, or CIAC, had no comment, citing the fact that the fight occurred during a regular season game and not a tournament.

It’s the latest incident in a string of fights at high school football games this season.

On Sept. 27, a fight at a Wilby High School football game in Waterbury led to the arrest of six spectators, causing the school district to move up games at Memorial Stadium to start at 3:30 p.m.

A day later, police responded to multiple fights at the New London High School football game between fans in attendance. One arrest was made.

On Oct. 18, a fight broke out between football players from both Norwich Free Academy and Fitch High School towards the end of the game. No injuries were reported and no one was arrested.