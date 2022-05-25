Police Investigate 2 Shootings in Same Hartford Neighborhood

Hartford Police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 160 Nelson Street.

Police found one gunshot victim at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Over an hour later, police were called to a second location on Barbour Street for another reported shooting. The gunfire was near where the Nelson Street shooting took place, according to police.

It's unclear if the two shootings are connected.

No additional information was immediately available. The shootings are under investigation.