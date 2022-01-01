Police Investigate 2 Shootings Within an Hour in Hartford

Police are investigating after two unrelated shootings that happened within an hour of each other in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Officials said two people are left injured as a result of these shootings.

The first shooting happened on New Britain Avenue at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police responded to the area on a report of a man shot.

Responding officers found a man in his 30s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

The other shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. Police responded on a Shot Spotter activation.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound while searching the area. The man, who's in his 20s, has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.