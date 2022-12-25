Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford

Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning.

The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people were shot around 4:30 a.m. on Chadwick Street. Police said a man and a woman, both in their 30s, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just a few minutes later, around 4:40 a.m., police responded to Hartford Hospital after learning a gunshot victim had arrived there.

The man in his 30s was being treated and was listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine where that shooting took place.