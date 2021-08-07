Police Investigate Active Shooter Incident at Litchfield Town Green

Police are actively investigating an active shooter incident that happened at the Litchfield town green this evening.

Officials said they responded to reports of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The alleged shooter has been taken into police custody and officials say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Officials believe the person fired multiple shots into the air. No injuries were reported and the alleged shooter has been taken to a nearby hospital for mental health issues, authorities said.

Route 202 was closed from Route 118 to Route 63 South but has since reopened.