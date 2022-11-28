Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead in Danbury Home

A man and a woman were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.

Responding officers found a man and a woman unconscious with gunshot wounds to the head on the floor of a basement bedroom. Both residents were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The names of the people who died are being withheld pending family notification.

Police say they believe it's an isolated incident and they're actively investigating.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-790-TIPS.