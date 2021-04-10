danbury

Police Investigate After Body Found in Pond in Danbury

Danbury Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond in Danbury on Thursday.

Officials said they responded to 55 Mill Plain Rd. at approximately 7 p.m. after receiving a call that a body was submerged in a retention pond.

Officials said the an autopsy showed the man's body had no apparent signs of trauma, however, the exact cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

The man's identity has not yet been released but police say they are hopeful they'll be able to identify him within a few days.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

