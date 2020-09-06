Cromwell

Police Investigate After Dog Shot in Cromwell

Police are investigating after a dog was shot in Cromwell Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 10:51 a.m. at the Fox Meadows Condo Complex, according to police.

Officers said the dog was shot with two juveniles present.

Bardsley Monfilston, 31, of Cromwell, later confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the shooting, according to police.

The dog, which is approximately one-year-old, was reported to be in serious condition, police said.

Monfilston faces charges including second degree breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, first degree reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, police said.

