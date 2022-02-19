Harwinton

Police Investigate After Mailboxes Stolen, Damaged in Harwinton

generic mailbox
WTVJ-TV

Connecticut State Police are investigating after several mailboxes were stolen or damaged throughout Harwinton Friday night into Saturday.

Troop L said they're investigating with the help of the USPS Inspector's Office.

A large amount of mailboxes that were stolen were found on Valley Road Saturday.

Anyone with a missing mailbox is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900 ext. 0. If you have surveillance footage, you're asked to contact Trooper Milne at Troop L ext. 5012.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

HarwintonConnecticut State Policetroop lmailboxes stolen
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us