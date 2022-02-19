Police Investigate After Mailboxes Stolen, Damaged in Harwinton

Connecticut State Police are investigating after several mailboxes were stolen or damaged throughout Harwinton Friday night into Saturday.

Troop L said they're investigating with the help of the USPS Inspector's Office.

A large amount of mailboxes that were stolen were found on Valley Road Saturday.

Anyone with a missing mailbox is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900 ext. 0. If you have surveillance footage, you're asked to contact Trooper Milne at Troop L ext. 5012.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.