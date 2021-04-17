meriden

Police Investigate After Shots Fired in Meriden

meriden police cruiser
Police are investigating a shots fired incident which left one injured in Meriden Friday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lewis Avenue and Springdale Avenue.

Midstate Medical Center notified police of a victim with several gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers then located a crime scene and the victim. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, however his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.

