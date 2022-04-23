Police Investigate After Vehicle Strikes 3 Cars, Tree in Hartford

Police said they're investigating after a car struck three parked vehicles and then a tree in Hartford on Saturday.

The crash happened on Park Street. The woman driving the car was pinned inside her car and was ultimately extricated by fire officials.

Emergency personnel assisted the woman at the scene and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

She's believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the accident. No additional information was immediately available.