Police Investigate Altercation Stemming From Alleged Larceny in New London

Police are investigating after an altercation over an alleged cell phone robbery in New London.

The incident happened at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Bank Street and Ocean Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the caller and cell phone owner who told police they located their cell phone through a mobile app. They saw the phone in the possession of two people, a man and woman, according to police.

Police said they then made contact with the two individuals.

The man who allegedly took the cell phone tried to physically charge at the victim, police said. He began walking in and out of traffic yelling, threatening officers and making threats against his own well-being and safety, according to police.

Officers said they physically restrained the man following multiple attempts to calm him down and de-escalate the situation. He was then transported to the hospital for a psychological exam, police said.

No serious injuries were reported and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

