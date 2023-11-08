Wallingford

Police investigate apparent vandalism at Wallingford park

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a park was vandalized with profanities and derogatory language sprawled on a playset in Wallingford.

The police department said they were called to the Grand Street Park on Monday at about 2:10 p.m. for a reported criminal mischief complaint.

Officers said part of the park was vandalized with a sharpie marker. It's unclear how much repairs with cost and no arrests have been made.

The case is actively being investigated. No additional information was immediately available.

