Armed Barricaded Suspect in Waterbury Taken Into Custody

A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning after being barricaded for more than five hours in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers said they responded to Wightman Place at Baldwin Street around 3 a.m. after getting information about a barricaded suspect. The suspect was believed to be armed, they added.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said the suspect, identified as a 70-year-old man, was arrested. Authorities have not released the suspect's name or any charges he may face.

Police blocked off the area and said there is no current threat or danger to the community. The area is expected to reopen shortly.

The incident remains under investigation.